Obaseki Commends Fashola For Edo Roads, Housing

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, commended the minister for power, works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) for the progress of work at the Benin-Ehor axis of the Benin-Ehor-Lokoja roads.

This was as the minister inspected ongoing works at the Aduwawa axis of the Benin-Ehor-Lokoja road.

While inspecting the road, Fashola (SAN) briefed the Edo State governor of his inspection tour on roads leading into and out of the state.

He said that plans were also in the making to rehabilitate the bad portions at the Ekpoma axis of the same road.

Speaking further, the minister noted that full reconstruction of the bad portion would carried out to ensure durability of the road.

“I have gotten recommendations about the fail portions of the Ekpoma axis of the road. I have asked them to get money for the contractor to do full reconstruction of the bad portions, instead of patching it up, which will wear away soon. As soon as we get money, the contractor will come back to site”, he said.

Meanwhile, the governor, represented by his deputy, Hon Philip Shaibu, commended the Minister for the inspection tour, saying that it would ensure good quality and speedy completion of the road project.

He however called for prompt action to be taken at the bad portions of the road around the Auchi junction at Jatto, Ekpoma axis and Ramat Park in order to prevent total collapse of the road.

Moreover, he also commended the ministry over its housing programme in the state.

For his part, Fashola (SAN) additionally briefed the governor about the on-going projects being executed by the ministry; he said that the major challenge facing the power sector was shortage of gas to power gas turbines.

He however said that the power generation in the country had stepped up to 4000mw for two weeks now and could be increased to 7000mw if vandalism of gas pipelines was stopped.

“3000mw of power is not available because of vandalism of gas pipelines, which is not helpful to the country. If we can recover the 3000mw lost to vandalism and add to the 4000mw, we will have 7000mw. We cannot continue to destroy something and say it is unavailable to us, all of us most begin to speak to each other and sensitise against vandalism”, he said.

In addition, the Federal controller of works, Eng Okey Oweh, speaking about the Benin-Ehor-Lokoja road said that the road’s contract was awarded in 2012 and divided into three phases.

He said that a 12 km carriage way had been constructed along the Auchi axis of the road and that the accident-prone section at Ewu -axis of the road had been improved upon.

He said that the contractor handling the road would complete the Benin-Ehor axis of the road by May ending and work on the Ewu-Agbor-Sapele road had started.

He also said that 445 staff drawn from within and outside the state were currently working with the contractors on the road Project.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Housing in the state, Mr Andrew Ikechucku, said that the national housing programme for the ministry had commenced in the state.

He said that the state government had provided a land around the Benin-Auchi road and that clearing of the land was on-going.

Source: TODAY.ng