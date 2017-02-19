We Are Not A Political Party – NURTW

Share this:

Members of the Ondo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on Sunday declared that the union was not a political party, saying its operation was in line with trade unions.

The union said it can never by a political party and its members would not be involved in acts of violence whenever it wanted to have a change in its leadership in the state.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the union, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The communique was signed by the state chairman of the union, Mr. Ariyo Adetula; Secretary, Mr. Akin James; former state chairman, Mr. Obayoriade Oladutele, and Oba Solomo Adejayan.

The communique read, “We recognise the importance of peace towards social development in the society therefore we resolved that never should there be any NURTW-related crisis in Ondo State.

“We noted that NURTW is never and can never be a political party, therefore its operation shall only be in line with trade union issues.

“To foster peace, all ban placed on any member is hereby lifted. Every member is now free to operate at his respective branches, units and parks.”

The union also pledged to cooperate with the state government and the security agencies in the state.

Source: TODAY.ng