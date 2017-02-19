Wikki Tourists Bounced Out Of Confederation Cup

Share this:

Despite securing a home win, Baba Ganaru’s men bowed out of this year’s second tier continental cup competition against their visitors.

Wikki Tourists were eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup despite recording a 1-0 win against RSLAF FC at the Abubarkar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday.

Baba Ganaru’s team had suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Wusum Sports Stadium, Makeni last week and Mustapha Ibrahim’s lone strike in Bauchi was not enough to guarantee their passage to the first round stage.

Wikki started the must-win encounter brightly with possessions but Abubakar Lawal missed an opportunity to put the host ahead from the spot in the opening 20 minutes.

Source: SUN News