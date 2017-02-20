65,000 Christians In Katsina Pray For Buhari

Share this:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says about 65,000 of its members in Katsina State, have begun seven-day fasting and prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rev. Nelson Onyeka Chukwu, CAN Chairman in the state, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Katsina, said that the prayers would be offered at Mountain of Fire Church at Kofar-Kaura, Katsina and in six other Churches.

Chukwu listed the other Churches as Church of God Mission, Calvary Baptist, ECWA, St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, and C&S, Dutsin-ma road, all in Katsina.

He further said that that the prayers would be concluded next Sunday at St. John’s Anglican Church, Katsina.

Chukwu said that the decision was in recognition of the good works the President started for the country.

‘’We are praying for our President’s quick recovery because of the good works he had begun for the country,’’ he said.

Muslims faithful in the state and Daura Emirate Council also offered prayers for the President’s quick recovery.

No fewer than 50,000 youths in Daura, Duara Local Government in the state held rally in solidarity for the President’s administration last Saturday.

The president is currently in London on a vacation.

Source: NAN