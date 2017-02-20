Buhari Meets Saraki Again

Share this:

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari met Senate President, Bukola Saraki in London on Sunday evening, the presidency’s official Twitter account said.

It was their second meeting within a week.

“This evening President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House,” the official @NGRPresident Twitter account wrote.

Unlike the first meeting, Senator Saraki has not spoken on what was discussed with the president.

When they met last week, along with other leaders of the National Assembly, Saraki issued a statement, allaying public concerns about the president’s health.

He said “there is no cause for alarm”

“The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself…he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits”.

Here is Saraki’s statement:

“Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.

We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!”

Source: NAN