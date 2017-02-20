Buhari’s Minister Reacts To Global Village Extra Report, Reveals The Truth About Budget Defence

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Barrister Adebayo Shittu, the minister of Communications, has reacted to a report by Global Village Extra’s Abuja correspondent.

Babatunde Fasube, our Abuja-based correspondent had noted in a report, revealed that Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on telecommunications, stopped the presentation of the 2017 budget proposal of the Federal Ministry of Communications for alleged non-transparency on the part of the ministry.

According to the report, the committee led by Hon Saheed Akinade-Fijabi had noticed some discrepancies in its allocation figures which the ministry discarded as typographical errors.

It also pointed out that the Ministry had failed to provide documents for the 48 capital projects embarked upon by the Ministry amongst other documents.

In line with this, the committee demanded for full details of performance of the 2016 budget as well as the contractual agreements on the projects, the locations, the stage of completion, the cost, the amount paid out till date.

But the minister, in his response titled: “FOR THE RECORDS BY BARR. ADEBAYO SHITTU HON. MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS,” denied the allegations against his ministry.

He wrote: “My attention has just been drawn to a recent post by one BAMIDELE FASHUBE with regard to the budget defence appearance of the Leadership of the Federal Ministry of communications led by me before the House of Representatives committee on telecommunications last week.

“To say the least, the said post is mischievous, judgemental, biased and a clear attempts by political proxy fighters to dent my hard won integrity.

“To all right-thinking citizens, Inputting non-transparency on the part of the Ministry when the documents requested for by the committee had neither been received nor accessed is like a judge reading a judgement in court without hearing evidences from parties before the court.

“For the same reason, the allegation of concluding that typographical errors which exist in the substantive approved 2016 national budget amounted to a discrepiancy is a case of calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“It is a fact that any conscientious person who cares to observe the 2016 budget would ascertain that there are indeed a few typographical error and any sane person devoid of political ill-motivation would agree that such wrong figures cannot hold the Ministry responsible for such discrepancy.

“The alleged non-provision of documents by the Ministry to cover the 48 capital projects is no big deal to warrant allegation of possible or probeable fraud. This is more so that the committee and the Ministry have agreed that the documents which were not earlier requested for should be submitted to the house committee on Monday to assist in its foresight functions.

“With regards to the demand for full details of performance of 2016 budget including all expenditures, I can assure committee members and Nigerians that all such documents will be available to the committee by tomorrow as agreed.

“This should prove to cynics nd those engaged in political shenanigans that the federal ministry of communications is morally conscientious and incorruptible.

“The alleged description of 8million expenditure as wasteful spending on presentations to the Federal Executive Council cannot be described as wasteful when details of such expenditures have not yet been gotten and examined against what is on ground.

“Finally, I wonder where BAMIDELE FASHUBE is and where he got his fact from as I’m convinced that HON. AKINADE FIJABI, chairman house committee on telecommunications could not have, in good conscience, made those unverified allegations. What is more? The meeting between the house committee nd the Leadership of the Ministry ended on a note of camaraderie, with joint photographs.

“It is therefore my pleasure to welcome the committee to the Ministry of Communications at their earliest convenience.”

Global Village Extra hereby stands with this report by our correspondent as the facts gathered are substantial enough to confirm the allegations.