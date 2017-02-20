Leading UAE Cybersecurity Company Launches New And Improved Dashboard For BrandHawk – Enhancing Its Brand Risk Monitoring Service

New dashboard will enhance the BrandHawk service’s ability to display actionable and relevant management metrics and Brand Abuse trends – benefitting Management and SOC effectiveness

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – (GVE): Every day, companies all over the world have their online brands come under siege from hackers, phishers, fraudsters, and the like. These criminals abuse the brands of such companies to damage the reputation these organizations have worked hard to build up. The mistrust that results from such malicious acts tarnishes the public outlook of the company, and affects the business in the long-term.

Managed FZ LLC, a leading provider of Cybersecurity and Managed Security Products and Services, and innovators in the industry of Brand Risk Monitoring, provides a very sophisticated service for monitoring all kinds of online threats and risk called BrandHawk that provides actionable alerts to Government and Private sector clients on a timely basis. Today, Managed announces the launch of its new and improved dashboard for BrandHawk. The new dashboard, already being used in Security Operations Centers (SOCs) enhances the user experience of the BrandHawk service, and improve its capacity to deliver management KPIs, monitor dangers and hazards, and display only the critical and actionable alerts and data needed to stay aware of all brand threats and risks.

The new Managed BrandHawk dashboard displays a number of metrics, from the amount of fake profiles discovered and taken down, to any subdomains leading to fake websites, to website and system performance. Everything on the dashboard, from all charts and metrics to individual alerts, is clickable, allowing SOC analysts and management users to go into more detail, and get more insight from the data. These metrics help SOCs in making decisions and keeping their company’s online brand safe and secure. The dashboard is also fully responsive, allowing analysts and management to monitor brand threats in real time, while viewing on tablets and smartphones on the go.

In addition, the new dashboard supports that sub-service of BrandHawk’s new VIP reputation monitoring service, Hawk-i. The Hawk-i service, which monitors for fake profiles and derogatory content against high-profile VIPs, delivers accurate brand abuse monitoring results with insightful data on the security and reputation of companies’ top management and VIPs.

To learn more about BrandHawk, its derivatives, and the new dashboard, contact us now for more information.

ABOUT MANAGED FZ LLC

Managed is a leading provider of innovative solutions in Online Threat Management & Mitigation, Brand Risk Monitoring and Managed Cyber Security Services for high profile Government and private sector organizations. Built around the concept of safeguarding