Osinbanjo Meets Presidential Task Force On Rice, Wheat Production

Osinbajo Meets Presidential Task Force On Rice, Wheat Production

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria GVE-The Acting President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with the Presidential Task Force on Rice and Wheat production.

While addressing State house correspondents after the meeting, Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu stated that the meeting witnessed the review of wheat and how to increase its production in other States across the country.

He said:”This is the meeting of Presidential Task Force on Rice and Wheat and we reviewed the wheat programme and what we can do more to support states in order to increase production of wheat.

“We also want to ensure that our farmers who have responded to the call are supported in terms of getting good price for their output in order to sustain their interests.”

He also stated that the Acting President was satisfied with stakeholders effort at ensuring rice sufficiency in the country at the shortest possible time.

He disclosed that:”The Acting President assured the meeting that the Federal Government will continue to support the drive towards self sufficiency in food security.”

On Nigeria’s position as second largest producer of rice globally, the governor said although he has no data to back this up but the country was doing well in terms of production

He said about 32 states have showed readiness to increase production.

“I think we have done very well. We have remarkable increase in the number of states that have produced wheat from the last season.

“Last season, we had about five states but today we are hearing reports from about 11 states‎ and the increase in output per state is quite significant as well.

“So we believe that with sustained trajectory that we are seeing, we will be able to achieve our self-sufficiency,” he added.

Other governors present at the meeting are:Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Also at the meeting are:The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Agricluture, Audu Ogbeh; and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.