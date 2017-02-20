UniAbuja Students Protect Death Of 200L Female Colleague

Share this:

‎UniAbuja Students Protest Death Of 200L Female Colleague

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Students of the University of Abuja, Nigeria on Monday took to the streets to protest the death of their 200 level female student.

She is identified as Miss Simi Bisi of the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, at the University. She is identified as Miss Simi Bisi of the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, at the University.

The students who disrupted the free flow of traffic on the Abuja-Gwagwalada highway for hours expressed their grievances at the circumstances surrounding her death, which they blamed on the school authority.

The deceased, was said to have been hit by a moving vehicle while attempting to escape from the hands of hoodlums that had accosted her shortly after alighting from a commercial vehicle to Abuja city center on Sunday night.

President, Students Union Government (SUG) University of Abuja, Abdullazeez Ajiboye, who led the protest blamed the death of their colleague on the inability of the management of the institution to provide security for them.

According to him;”Immediately after the accident, she was taken to the student clinic because she was still alive then, but clinic officials insisted on the presentation of her card which wasn’t available as at then. That was how they abandoned her there till she painfully died.

“Shamefully, the only nurse in the ill equipped school clinic certified her dead on arrival without any medical examination.”

He said they would not continue to loose the precious lives of their fellow students on the account of insecurity in the school.

They insisted that the management of the university must overhaul the security system in the school in other to secure the lives and properties of the students.

They called on the management of the institution to put speed breakers, street lights, Police post, rehabilitation of student hostels.

They also called for the immediate sack of the Chief Security Officer of the school who they accused of incompetence.

The students insisted that an incident of such nature have repeatedly occured stating that this was the seventh one.

To this end, they called on the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Micheal Adikwu and management to take concrete action to secure the lives of the students.

The SUG leader said:”We have complained severally on criminal activities of hooligans that have been terrorizing the University community at night hours. The hoodlums specialized in dispossessing the students, mostly females, of their personal belongings.

“Under the cover of darkness, they would strike students who might be returning from lectures or other social activities at night hours, to dispossess them of their belongings or possibly rape them.

“This was the case of the deceased student. She was confronted by some hoodlums in 2016 same purpose of attack. In the process of running for her dear life, she ran into oncoming vehicle.

Addressing the students, the school’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Michael Umale Adikwu, persuaded the irated students to vacate the highway to allow free flow of traffic.

He assured them that the University Management would promptly address some of their demands which included putting in place security measures that would guarantee safety of students on the highway.

He stated that the University would liaise with the relevant federal authorities so that speed-breakers could be constructed at strategic points to the University gate on the highway funded by the University and that similar approach would be made to the Nigerian Police authorities for a permanent Police patrol presence by the overhead bridge especially at night.

The Vice-Chancellor who also briefed newsmen on the incident said the Ajiboye Okoye-Kola led Students Union (SUG) and the University Management had agreed to constitute a joint committee to monitor student facilities with a view to nib in the bud any frictions that might arise as a result of failures of welfare and other services to students.

He promised to take up the matter with the clinic through the school management so that such ugly incident never repeated itself.

“That information is not available to me yet but I will summon a management meeting so that we can address such issues and other sundry matters. It was very bad of the clinic management if they really denied the deceased student medical attention on such flimsy excuses.

“Life is precious and should be the primary responsibility of any health officers to save life especially in the case of any accident, before placing any other request either monetary or otherwise,” Prof. Adikwu said.