Share this:

Xenophobic Attacks: Dabiri-Erewa Seeks AU Intervention

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on foreign Affairs and Diaspora Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on the African Union to intervene urgently in the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

She also urged the South African government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans within South African borders. She also urged the South African government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans within South African borders.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the presidential aide described the attacks as an unnecessary setback.

Dabiri-Erewa warned foreigners especially Nigerians of possible xenophobic attacks against on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 .

To this, she advised Nigerians to be extra cautious as she expressed doubts that the South African government has control over these attacks.

However, she urged restraint on the part of Nigerians and warning that further attacks without any reprimand may have dire consequences.

“These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” she said.

The Nigerian Community in South Africa led by Mr Ikechukwu Anyene had on Saturday , confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West.

Anyene said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigeria mission and South African police.

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans”, Anyene stated.

Dabiri-Erewa recently, had met with South African High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Lulu Aaron-Mnguni on the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

“We have lost about 116 Nigerians in the last two years. And in 2016 alone, about 20 were killed. This is unacceptable to the people and Government of Nigeria,” Dabiri-Erewa said.