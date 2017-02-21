1.4 Million Nigeria Children, Others At Risk Of Death Over Malnutrition

Share this:

1.4 million Nigerian Children, Others At Risk of Death Over Malnutrition

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Except an urgent action is taken, about 1.4 million children may die due to severe acute malnutrition before end of the year in Nigeria and three other countries, the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has said.

The global humanitarian body, in a statement issued by the UN agency, stated that the children casualties will extend to three other countries which includes; Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

The UN group estimated number of children with severe acute malnutrition in North East Nigeria to hit 450,000.

Other reports indicated possibility of famine in some inaccessible areas of Borno State last year, and that it is likely ongoing, and will continue,in other areas which remain beyond humanitarian reach.

But the Nigerian Agriculture Ministry has restated commitment to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh revealed that through the Anchor Borrowers Scheme (ABS), the nation significantly increased quantity of rice production.

“The tons of millet, sorghum and other grains are expected to increase as well in few weeks to come as we are working to reduce cost of fertilizers to less than N6000,” he said.