APC Get Ready! Governor Fayose Hints At Becoming Vice President, President Of Nigeria Soon

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has again told any Nigerian who cares to listen that he shall become the nation’s ruler someday.

Fayose, who doubles as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum, made this known on Tuesday, while speaking on a live show monitored in Lagos.

According to the governor, “I will be the vice president of Nigeria, even the President very soon.” He also lashed out at the factional leader of the PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, describing him as a general without soldiers.

He said: “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a general without soldiers not to talk of having a battalion. If he is sure of his stand and strength, let him go for a popularity contest with Senator Ahmed Markafi.

“Without any gain saying, ‎Markafi is high above Sheriff. Markafi has the state governors supporting him. The National Assembly caucus are backing Markafi. Former ministers, former governors, former members of the National Assembly are also in support of Markafi.

“In quantity and quality of support, Markafi is shoulder high above Sheriff who is only deluding himself with the rent-a-crowd ‎politicians that he goes to town with. All the organs of the party, including the Board of Trustees, are firmly behind Markafi.”