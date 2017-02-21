BREAKING: I Will Be President Of Nigeria Very Soon, Fayose Declares

Share this:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared that he would rule Nigeria as President and commander-in-Chief very soon.

Speaking during a live interview on Focus Nigeria, a political show on African Independent Television, on Tuesday, Fayose said: “It is not by power; it is destiny. Even I did not believe it after becoming Ekiti (governor) after eight years of leaving office.

“I will be the vice president of Nigeria, even the President very soon.

Fayose also attacked newly declared chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, saying he had no popular support as given to Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

“He is a general without an army. If democracy is about people and party politics is about people, tell Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to bring out the people behind him.

“You will see all the senators at our own meetings, who are those behind Sheriff? When holding a press conference, they will use camera to control them like this, just about three of them.”

Fayose also accused Ali Modu Sheriff of tricking the PDP in order to run for the position of President in 2019.