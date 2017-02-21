Buhari To Undergo More Medical Test In London

Share this:

Buhari To Undergo More Medical Tests In London

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE)-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari may not return soon as he is to undergo more medical tests, the presidency on Tuesday revealed.

Speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity Femi Adesina said the president may likely stay longer to have more rest.

His words:”The President wants Nigerians to know that he appreciates their prayers, he appreciates their concerns and their goodwill. He has added that there is really no cause to worry.

“He is the one who owns the body and there is nobody who will know his body more than him and he says no cause to worry.

“It makes sense to say that maybe from the results of the tests, further rests had been recommended. The statement did not say how long the rest will last.

“I speak for somebody, I do not speak for myself. So it is what he tells me to say that I say and the statement transmitted to me is that the President needs to rest for some further time.”

“Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorizes it?

“It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through. This is the person going through these series of tests and rest and he says no cause to worry, let us believe that.”

On his return, he said:”The President said he needs to rest further. The same president that communicated that to us, when it is time for him to come, he will also communicate to us.

“My message to Nigerians is that let us learn to believe our leaders. This is a man we elected into office and he says no cause to worry, let us believe him.”