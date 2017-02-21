Nigeria Varsities Get N213 billion

Share this:

Nigerian Varsities Get N213 billion

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday announced the disbursement of over N213billion intervention funds to tertiary institutions in the country on the approval of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Dr Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja. Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Dr Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

He explained that each of the 40 Federal universities and 34 state universities in Nigeria will receive the sum of N1,009,410,000.

Also each of the 54 public polytechnics are to get the sum of N691,632,000 while each of the 55 public colleges of education will receive the sum of N679,057,000.

He said the sum is to improve the teaching and learning infrastructure and also to fund research activities at the institutions.

Baffa pointed out that the figure was the biggest ever annual direct disbursement (normal intervention) given to any beneficiary institution since the establishment of the Fund.

He said in supporting the Fund to continue to pursue its mandate, President Buhari, approved the sum for the TETFund 2016 Intervention Budget for the year 2017 intervention activities.

He further stated that the management of the Fund met with all the provosts, rectors and vice chancellors of public colleges of education, public polytechnics and public universities, respectively as a prelude to the annual strategic planning workshop.