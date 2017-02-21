Presidency Keeps Mum On Buhari’s Return

Share this:

***Says No Cause For Worry

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria GVE – The Presidency, Nigeria has continued to keep mum on when Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country.

Buhari who is currently in London, on medical leave is due to return to Nigeria after his 10 days leave but his return was postponed indefinitely.

In a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday , the President did not give any hint on his arrival but thanked millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

He assured that there is no cause for alarm over his medical condition.

The statement reads:”Buhari is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.the President wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”