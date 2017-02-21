Senate Reads Buhari’s Letter For Vacation Extension

Share this:

The Senate on Tuesday officially read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter dated Feb. 5, requesting an extension of his vacation to further finish up some medical checkups.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the senate had before resumption from its four weeks suspension of plenary, admitted receiving the letter from the President.

The letter reads: “Further to my letter dated Jan. 18, 2017 in which I notified the distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week.

“I am therefore notifying the distinguished senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

“In the circumstances, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf. Please accept distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter read.

In his remarks, Saraki said that the National Assembly leadership visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London, adding that he was in good spirit and in good health.

“He was chatting as usual and conveys his best wishes and hopes to be back with us very soon,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has condoled with the House of Representatives over the death of Rep. Bello Sani representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

“Our condolence is to his family and the government of Katsina State.

“He was a gentle man, principled and cosmopolitan who interacted very well with members of the National Assembly,’’ he said.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Source: NAN