Southern Kaduna: 21 Feared Dead In Fresh Attacks

Army commander, CP relocate to troubled area

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi

At least 21 people were feared dead in renewed attacks in four communities, in Kaura and Jama’a local government areas of Kaduna State.

The killings reportedly happened between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning, with manyhouses burnt in the process.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, has held series of peace meetings with stakeholders, to end killings in the area.

The governor even declared a 24-hour curfew in some of the affected local government areas during the heat of the crisis.

Despite the governor’s peace moves, last week, the foundation of a proposed military barrack in Kafanchan, also in Southern Kaduna was vandalised.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the location was chosen as a response to incessant killings in the area, for four decades. He said this when the foundation was laid.

Regardless, the state government has vowed to go ahead with the establishment of the barrack, despite the temporary setback.

In the aftermath of the attack, Kaduna State Government announced that the Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier-General Ismaila Isa, and the Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, have relocated to the area.

Their movement to the area, said the state government, “is to enable Isa and Abeh coordinate a determined response to renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas.

“The situation has been brought under control by this afternoon (yesterday), but, security operations continue.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, el-Rufai extended his condolence “to the families of the victims of the renewed attacks which began in the night of February 19, 2017.”

The governor assured them that the state government is “fully committed to securing the area, with the active support of the army and the police.”

The statement further added that “two battalions of the army and the 10 mobile police squadrons are engaging the bandits, as the state carries out its obligations to secure the area, protect lives and rout these armed bandits.”

The governor said despite these difficulties and the pain of the attacks, “this is not the time to give the bandits the pleasure of seeing victims turn on each other,” and called for support for the army and the security agencies as “they work to repel attacks and crush the bandits.”

Unknown gunmen, in a coordinated attack invaded Bakin Kogi, Kaninkon Village in Jemaa Local Government Area in the State on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at about 5:30pm.

They were repulsed by Operation Yaki Surveillance Patrol Teams and Operation Harmony Patrol Teams.

Further attacks were recorded on Monday, in Kaura Local Governmen while fatalities were recorded and some houses were burnt in the attacks.

“I have been in touch with the security agencies and I have been studiously following the situation in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas over the unfortunate attacks. I want to, first of all, extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and relations that lost their loved ones and properties in these unfortunate attacks.

“My prayers and support equally go to citizens who sustained injuries and are traumatised by what they witnessed.

“This is clearly, a wicked, evil and devilish act being perpetrated by enemies of peace and humanity.

“I also wish to commend our gallant soldiers and police personnel, who are defending our communities. Kaduna State Government will continue to work assiduously with security agencies towards the protection of life and property,” the governor added.

Source: Sun News