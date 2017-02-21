TSYS Signs Payments Agreement With IBQ

TSYS expands footprint in Qatar; 6 of the Top 10 banks now license PRIMESM

COLUMBUS, Ga. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – (GVE)— TSYS announced today that one of the oldest banks in Qatar, International Bank of Qatar (ibq), has signed an agreement to license TSYS’ future-focused PRIMESM payment solutions platform.

ibq has selected PRIME to manage all of its Visa and MasterCard credit and debit card issuing and ATM acquiring business as part of a single-platform solution. ibq will benefit from PRIME’s integrated capability for authorisation and switching, fraud monitoring and risk management, disputes and chargeback handling, and ATM management. ibq will further leverage PRIME’s unique integration layer to enable greater interoperability with the bank’s existing systems, allowing for operational and business improvements, while empowering its certified developers to develop against the integration layer whilst protecting their investment, and the security and performance of the core PRIME platform.

“TSYS has an established footprint in Qatar and is the leading partner of choice for licensed payment processing solutions,” said Georges Hobeika, head of IT at ibq. “PRIME’s future proof technology and architectural design allows for exceptional integration opportunities with third-party systems and full user empowerment and control to allow ibq to embrace innovation, without compromising security.”

TSYS has approximately 400 clients across more than 80 countries around the globe. Its PRIME licensing footprint extends across the Middle East region, and is now licensed by 6 of the top 10 banks in Qatar.

“We’re delighted to partner with ibq to further support the growth of the bank’s services. TSYS’ PRIME solution fully supports our people-centered payments approach to enabling businesses to grow and offer more payment choice and options to their respective markets,” said Rene Kruse, group executive and chief operating officer, PRIME Business Solutions, TSYS International.

About International Bank of Qatar (ibq)

Founded in 1956, the International Bank of Qatar (ibq) is one of the first financial institutions in the country and played a major role in the economic growth of Qatar.

Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, ibq offers the full range of corporate, private and retail banking solutions.

ibq’s corporate banking has longstanding relationships with strong Qatari companies as well as international ones operating in the country.