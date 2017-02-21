UNBELIEVABLE! Buhari’s Lawyer Reportedly ‘Gifted’ Justice Ademola N500,000

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube- Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – Fresh revelation has shown how counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari in his certificate case, Mr Kola Awodehin (SAN) offered Justice Adeniyi Ademola the sum of N500,000 as gift for the SAN daughter’s wedding in 2015.

Security operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Babatunde Adepoju, on Tuesday affirmed this during the SAN trial at an high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Security operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Babatunde Adepoju,affirmed this during the SAN trial at an high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The DSS official explained to the court that Joe Odey Agi, one of the third defendant revealed he was not the only one that made N30 million donation to the wedding but with the the President’s lawyer.

Adepoju said: “He told me during second interview that the money he and Hubert and Bassey gave was not the only money the federal judge received. He told me that Buhari’s lawyer also passed a gift of N500,000 to Justice Ademola for his daughter’s wedding.

“The lawyer’s name is Mr Kola Awodehin (SAN). Within the period of the gift, Buhari’s certificate case was still pending before Justice Ademola.”

The prosecution witness while answering a question, however, told the court that he did not investigate whether Buhari’s certificate case was pending before the first defendant.

He informed the court that the plaintiff’s counsel in the case was Chief B Edem, while the third counsel for President Buhari in the case was Kola Awodehin (SAN), adding that it was before Justice Ademola.

According to him, by giving a wedding gift to the first defendant, President Buhari was not bribing the judge, declaring that, “in my opinion, it will be speculative to say that by giving the gift at a time his case was before the first defendant, President Buhari has bribed the judge.”

Adepoju also conceded that it was also be speculative to say that the gift passed through the third defendant, Joe Agi (SAN) by common friends to the Ademolas was gratification.