Abia Warriors Have The Quality To Rule NPFL – Biffo

Share this:

Abia Warriors coach, Abdullahi Biffo believes the club possess enough quality in the squad to ‘rule the league’.

The Ocendo Babes were left stunned at the Umuahia Township Stadium when El-Kanemi Warriors left with three points in a Nigeria Proffesional Football League encounter on Sunday.

As a result Okey Emordi resigned as head coach after and his replacement, Biffo has assured that his team will ‘get it right’.

“We have the players that can rule the league, we have the quality” Biffo said.

“[The players] have always been fantastic in training but right now we must transfer that excellent display when they are calm in training to real match situation and there isn’t any better time than now to wake up.

“We had no reason to lose at home to El-Kanemi Warriors but going forward I have to talk to them on the importance of attitudinal change,” he continued.

“It’s saddening but we have accepted the fact that there is a problem and we must find an instant solution to it because there isn’t enough time to play around.

“We shall get it right , there’s no doubt about that. Timing is key, we just have to start getting it right now.”

Source: TODAY.ng