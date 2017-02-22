Breaking: Days After Signing 7 Bills Into Nigerian Acting President Rejects New Bills

Share this:

Breaking: Days after signing 7 bills into Law, Nigerian Acting President Rejects New Bills

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Few days after Nigerian Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, signed about seven bills in to law in the absent Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo on Wednesday rejected four new bills sent to him for approval.

The Ag. President sent back the: Dangerous medicine Amendment Bill 2016; National Lottery Amendment Bill 2016; Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016 and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.

The National Assembly (NASS) had earlier passed the bills but awaited Osibanjo’s assent.