Canadian Envoy Warns Against Fake Lottery Programme

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria.(GVE) – In my 24-year career, Canada has never run a visa programme, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Lajos Arendas on Wednesday disclosed.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, it was imperative for Nigerians to know of the non-existence of any Canadian Visa Lottery.

His words: “This is false information. In fact, the U.S. used to have, and perhaps still do, but Canada does not have a visa lottery programme.

“As far as I know, it has never existed in Canada. At least, certainly not in my 24-year career. It looks like some people are spreading rumours, and these could be linked to a possible scam.

“The one thing you could tell the public is that you contacted me and I firmly stated that there is no such thing as a Canadian Visa Lottery,’’ he said.

Arendas appealed to Nigerians that whatever information that does not exist in the embassy’s website should be disregarded.