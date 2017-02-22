DSS Allegedly Whisk Buhari Critic To Unknown Destination, Family Cries Foul Play

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Family members of Babatunde Gbadamosi, a very vocal critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, have cried out over the arrest and detention of the man.

According to a press release made available on Facebook by Olutoyosi Omotosho, it was revealed that the man was picked up on Tuesday, February 21, and is yet to return to the house ever since.

Here’s the press release: “I was informed late on February 22, 2017, that operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, have arrested one of the vocal critics of the Buhari administration, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi and they have now whisked him to an unknown destination.

“Members of his family and his lawyers were all denied access to accompany him. Those who arrested him have so far not disclosed their identities or their ultimate destination.

“It is disheartening now that the DSS has become like a Gestapo organisation, now being deploy by the State to harass citizens and opponents of government. The Constitution has granted a right to personal liberty to every citizen, which right can only be breached upon reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed and if this is the case, the suspect must be released on bail, or charged to court within 24 hours of arrest, if it is not a capital offence.

“My concern now is that Mr. Gbadamosi is being denied access to his family and his lawyers and he is being taken to an unknown destination. Accordingly, we will hold the government responsible for the welfare and state of health of Mr. Gbadamosi whilst he is in the custody of the DSS.”