Ekiti Governor Storms ‘Iya Oyo’ Amala Joint In Abuja



Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Controversial Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on Tuesday, repositioned himself as man of the people when he was spotted at a popular ‘Iya Oyo’ Amala Joint to feast on the local meal.

The governors picture went viral on the social media.

He was at the joint, occupied a table with his friends, just like other customers to satisfy his food need.

Fayose has been a major critic of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, condemning Buhari’s policies, programmes and lately, his refusal to address Nigerians on his state of health.

He recently declared his ambition to become Nigerian President sometime in the future.