FAO Seek $62m Humanitarian Support For Nigeria

FAO seeks $62m humanitarian support for Nigeria

Says $20m urgently needed to help north east farmers

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is scouting for $62 million as humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

The UN body said about $20 million from the huge sum is urgently needed by June, 2017 to support farmers for new farming season in the north east region.

According to a situation report on the region issued by the FAO in Abuja, about 5.1 million people may face acute food insecurity in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe except there is quick intervention.

The report released by the FAO National Communication Officer, Emeka Anuforo, yesterday stated that concerted efforts should be made to ensure the sum is raised otherwise, the implication might continue to rise until 2018.

According to the report, about 174, 400 people have received farm inputs and irrigation equipment including livestock support during its ongoing campaigns for dry season farming.

It reads: “In 2017, FAO is asking for USD 62 million under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria. Of this, USD 20 million is urgently required to reach 1.9 million people during the upcoming main planting season starting in June 2017. Missing this season will mean food insecurity and, therefore, humanitarian costs will continue rising into 2018.

“FAO’s dry season campaign is ongoing, with 174 400 people receiving vegetable seed, irrigation equipment and livestock support.

“A combination of food assistance and food production support is the only way to address the scale of hunger facing the people of northeastern Nigeria.”

The report recalled that in in 2016, FAO received about $7.2 million to fund the northeastern part of the country from Belgium, the European Commission Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), FAO internal resources, Irish Aid, Japan, United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), UN Women, and World Food Programme (Food for Peace).

“Agriculture-based livelihood interventions remain weakly funded. Missing the main planting season will force many IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host communities to rely on expensive and logistically challenging food assistance well into 2018.

“This will have a broad negative impact – rising hunger, lack of economic and employment opportunities, and possible harmful consequences including youth radicalization and enrolment in armed groups, and increased exposure to sexual abuse and exploitation,” the report added.