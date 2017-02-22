How Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Pregnancy News Has Impacted Their Marriage: They’re In The ”Best Place”

We’re told that Bey and Jay explained to their 5-year-old daughter that she will soon you be the older sister to two siblings. Now, our insider dished, “Blue likes to feel Beyoncé’s belly and seems to be looking forward to being an older sister.”

As for Queen B, we’re told she is focused on making sure she has a very healthy pregnancy.

“Beyoncé is tired and more out of breath than usual,” our source said. “She is eating clean but still has her cheat days. She has some sweet and salty cravings but trying to still not gain as much weight that can come on while carrying twins. She is very aware of what she puts in her body.”

The insider also notes, “She has doctors and nutritionists that are helping her with this pregnancy. Overall, she is feeling good and can’t wait to welcome these babies into this world.”