How Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Pregnancy News Has Impacted Their Marriage: They’re In The ”Best Place”

A source exclusively tells E! News that the twins have already catapulted the famous couple’s relationship to a whole new level.
“Jay and Beyoncé are in the best place in their marriage,” the insider dished. “They have allotted more time for themselves as a couple over this past year, and that has helped them build together.”
Beyoncé: “I Have Three Hearts”
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
As for Queen B, we’re told she is focused on making sure she has a very healthy pregnancy.
“Beyoncé is tired and more out of breath than usual,” our source said. “She is eating clean but still has her cheat days. She has some sweet and salty cravings but trying to still not gain as much weight that can come on while carrying twins. She is very aware of what she puts in her body.”
The insider also notes, “She has doctors and nutritionists that are helping her with this pregnancy. Overall, she is feeling good and can’t wait to welcome these babies into this world.”
“After Beyoncé has her babies, she is going to take some time off for herself and her family,” our source revealed. “She needs a break, but her breaks are always productive and creative. Beyoncé is always thinking so I wouldn’t be surprised if some amazing ideas came up while she is taking time off.”
Source: E!News