SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Real Madrid remained top of the Spanish La Liga despite a shocking away loss to struggling Valencia.

Ex-West Ham striker, Simone Zaza scored the first goal of the game with a spectacular strike, Fabian Orellana made it two but Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for the League top side – all in the first half of the game.

In the second half, it was more of a ding dong affair and Ronaldo could have earned his team a point but could not find the net with a looping header; all of these did not stop them from being top with a game in hand.

Gareth Bale continued his recuperation from injury as he came off the bench for the second consecutive game, but his presence was not enough to earn his side a point.

Valencia on the other hand made it upwards to 13th on the log and will hope to maintain their good form towards the end of the season having changed managers thrice this season already.