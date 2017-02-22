Share this:

Presidency Writes NASS, Seeks Approval To Float $500m Eurobond Fund

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The Presidency, Nigeria has written to the National Assembly ( NASS) for an approval to float the $500million Eurobond in the international market.

It said, the approval is required to fund the 2016 budget deficit.

This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara.

The letter, which was read at the plenary on Wednesday , stated that apart from funding the 2016 budget deficit, this would also be used to fund capital expenditure projects as specified in the 2016 Appropriation Act.

“given that the implementation of the 2016 budget is still ongoing, we plan to issue the Eurobond between February and March 2017, subject to market conditions

“This is in order to meet the governments approved capital expenditure funding plan,” it reads.

It further stated that the 2016 Appropriation Act provided for a deficit of N2, 204.742 billion and new borrowings of N1, 818. 675 billion respectively even as it added that the Act also provided for domestic borrowing of N1, 182. 798 billion and external borrowing N635. 877 billion.

“while the approved domestic borrowing had been fully incurred, the N635.877 billion external borrowing has not been fully accessed

“The external borrowing incurred to date consists of USD 600 million from the African Development Bank and USD 1 billion Eurobond from the international capital market only

“Thus, based on the 2016 appropriation and applying the average exchange rate, there is headroom to access further international funds,” the letter reads.