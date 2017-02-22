Senate Fixes Time For Passage Of 2017 Budget

Share this:

The Senate has fixed a timeframe for the passage of the 2017 Budget.

This is coming despite the complaint by the Senate of the failure of Ministers and Chief Executive Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to appear for budget defence.

The complaint was laid on Wednesday at plenary.

But briefing newsmen after plenary, the Senate spokesman, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, said the budget would be passed mid-March.

Sabi said the Senate was working day and night to ensure the timely passage of the budget.