Trump: Mexican Migrant Commits Suicide

A young Mexican recently deported from the United States killed himself by jumping off a border bridge, Mexican media reported on Tuesday.

The man “jumped off the first roadway bridge he came across when entering Tijuana” from the San Ysidro border crossing point in San Diego, California, Mexican daily La Jornada said.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. (1500 GMT), barely an hour after he was returned to Mexico, the daily said.

Red Cross paramedics took the man, who has yet to be identified, to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries minutes later, news magazine Proceso said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants could potentially lead to the deportation of millions of Mexicans and other Latin Americans in the coming months.

Source: NAN