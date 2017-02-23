Acting President Osinbajo Stuns Staff At Murtala Muhammed Airport, Inspects Toilets, Other Facilities

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s acting president, on Thursday, February 23, stunned the staff of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

No president or vice president acting as one had ever visited the airport prior to Professor Osinbajo’s surprise call who landed in company of security operatives.

Reports say although he was in Lagos for other engagements, Osinbajo took time off to carry out on the spot assessment of facilities at the international wing of the airport; he moved from the Presidential Wing where the convoy took off, Osinbajo and the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, were conducted round the check – in areas, baggage carousel axis and Visa Issue on Arrival unit, where he specifically instructed official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) to switch on the baggage reclaim equipment.

According to The Nation, at the international terminal, he asked for up to date knowledge of facilities and what would be required to fix the travellator at the boarding gate areas.

The apparently bewildered aviation personnel struggled to provide clues on how to fix some of the sore points at the airport.