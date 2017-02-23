BREAKING! Leicester City Fire Claudio Ranieri Barely One Year After Remarkable EPL Victory

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – If reports from England are anything to go by, Claudio Ranieri has just been relieved of his job as the manager of Leicester City.

The defending champions of the English Premier League had endured a turbulent start to their title defence and Ranieri’s presence seems not to be helping them get better no matter how hard he tried.

Since the beginning of 2017, the Foxes have not won an EPL game and only boast a paltry five wins in the 2016/2-17 season so far.

Leicester, a team with 5,000/1 odds to win the title, was single-handedly taken to the summit of the EPL thereby becoming the most unexpected champions in the history of the league.

He was exceedingly likable, both in Leicester and around the world as fans rallied around the remarkable Foxes.