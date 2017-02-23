Discover The Secret To Soft Radiant Skin With Enchanteur’s Latest Range Of Fragrant Body Lotions

Enchanteur’s new range of body lotions is uniquely formulated to make every woman’s skin feel beautiful, healthy and glow with radiance
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – Enchanteur, the leading international range of quality and timeless French inspired fragrances and body care products, has introduced three new formulations to its range of body lotions. Designed to give more than just the soft, feminine touch to a woman’s everyday moments, the new range is infused with specific skincare properties including anti-bacterial function, deep nourishment for up to 48 hours and shimmering for that instant transformation.
The new moisturising body lotion range indulges the skin in exceptional softness and glow for every occasion and delights the senses with delicate Floral French fragrances that is so quintessentially Enchanteur. The uniquely formulated and fragrant range of body lotions contains a lot more that makes the skin feel beautiful, healthy and glow with radiance.
As a brand that understands women’s needs well, Enchanteur has created this new range to offer women the best armor for their skin, keeping it nourished and protected at all times.
This enchanting new range of body lotions from Enchanteur includes:
Enchanteur NourishingSoft body lotion
With the deep moisturizing new NourishingSoft lotion, a woman needn’t worry about dry skin anymore. Whether during winters, when the skin needs that extra bit of nourishment, or on a long haul flight that strips the skin of its natural moisture, this new body lotion will not only keep the skin feeling nourished and deeply moisturised around the clock but also keep it irresistibly fragrant at all times.
The new Enchanteur NourishingSoft lotion is enriched with Shea Butter and Macadamia Nut Oil and wrapped in a romantic French floral fragrance. The mesmerising fragrance coupled with its deep moisturising properties will leave the skin feeling soft, nourished and irresistible.
NourishingSoft lotion nourishes the skin by keeping it well moisturised for up to 48 hours.
The unique formula of NourishingSoft combines the goodness of Vitamin-A from Shea Butter and Vitamin-E from Macadamia Nut Oil to leave the skin feeling velvety soft, glowing and smooth to touch.
The new lotion is infused with the exotic French fragrance of Bulgarian Roses & White Jasmine that would make a woman feel irresistible.
The Enchanteur NourishingSoft lotion is available in 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.
Enchanteur AntibacterialCare body lotion
The secret to being carefree is knowing that you are safe and protected against bacteria and their harmful effects. The new AntibacterialCare body lotion from Enchanteur is enriched with a unique Germguard formula that effectively shields the skin from head to toe against germs and bacteria, for up to 24 hours. This unique body lotion is the first of its kind to be introduced in the region.
With the AntibacterialCare body lotion, a woman can be assured that her skin is well protected as well as refreshingly fragrant as she goes about her day, worry-free. While she focuses on winning the world, the AntibacterialCare body lotion works quietly to shield her from any harmful germs in her environment.
The beautiful mix of Aloe Vera in the lotion keeps the skin moisturised from within and protects it from dryness, while the exotic blend of Rose, Muget and Cedarwood gives it a charming French fragrance leaving her smelling fresh and fragrant all day long.
The Enchanteur AntibacterialCare body lotion is available in 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.
Enchanteur ShimmeringGlow body lotion
Go gorgeously bold as you head out into the evening light and dazzle the world with your charm. Enchanteur’s glittering new body lotion, ShimmeringGlow brings out the diva in every woman as the alluring fragrance and bright shimmering crystals make her skin glow radiantly. This unique body lotion is the first of its kind to be introduced in the region.
For the young, spontaneous and outgoing city-girl, the ShimmeringGlow body lotion from Enchanteur comes as an instant and effortless refresher as she gets ready to step out and take on the world.
With an active social circle, she has to be ready and at her best in an instant – nothing over the top yet effortlessly dazzling! ShimmeringGlow body lotion is her best quick-fix solution for that radiant glow and sheen that transforms her from grey to glam in the blink of an eye.
With glam bright crystals shimmering to make her skin dazzle, the unique new formula from Enchanteur is bound to keep her shining all day. Rich in Olive Butter, the lotion also promises to keep the skin smooth and silky soft while it mesmerizes with alluring floral fragrance of Rose and Iris.
The Enchanteur ShimmeringGlow body lotion is available in 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.
This range is available across all the leading Hyper & Super Markets across GCC.