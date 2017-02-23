Discover The Secret To Soft Radiant Skin With Enchanteur’s Latest Range Of Fragrant Body Lotions

Enchanteur’s new range of body lotions is uniquely formulated to make every woman’s skin feel beautiful, healthy and glow with radiance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – Enchanteur, the leading international range of quality and timeless French inspired fragrances and body care products, has introduced three new formulations to its range of body lotions. Designed to give more than just the soft, feminine touch to a woman’s everyday moments, the new range is infused with specific skincare properties including anti-bacterial function, deep nourishment for up to 48 hours and shimmering for that instant transformation.

The new moisturising body lotion range indulges the skin in exceptional softness and glow for every occasion and delights the senses with delicate Floral French fragrances that is so quintessentially Enchanteur. The uniquely formulated and fragrant range of body lotions contains a lot more that makes the skin feel beautiful, healthy and glow with radiance.

As a brand that understands women’s needs well, Enchanteur has created this new range to offer women the best armor for their skin, keeping it nourished and protected at all times.

This enchanting new range of body lotions from Enchanteur includes:

Enchanteur NourishingSoft body lotion

With the deep moisturizing new NourishingSoft lotion, a woman needn’t worry about dry skin anymore. Whether during winters, when the skin needs that extra bit of nourishment, or on a long haul flight that strips the skin of its natural moisture, this new body lotion will not only keep the skin feeling nourished and deeply moisturised around the clock but also keep it irresistibly fragrant at all times.

The new Enchanteur NourishingSoft lotion is enriched with Shea Butter and Macadamia Nut Oil and wrapped in a romantic French floral fragrance. The mesmerising fragrance coupled with its deep moisturising properties will leave the skin feeling soft, nourished and irresistible.

NourishingSoft lotion nourishes the skin by keeping it well moisturised for up to 48 hours.

The unique formula of NourishingSoft combines the goodness of Vitamin-A from Shea Butter and Vitamin-E from Macadamia Nut Oil to leave the skin feeling velvety soft, glowing and smooth to touch.