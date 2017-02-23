Gifty Of #BBNaija: I am Single, No Sex Tape

Share this:

Gifty Powers, the controversial ex-housemate in the on going #BBNaija Reality TV show said she is neither a mother nor married. She also flatly denied the existence of any sex-tape on her.

Gifty , took to her Instagram handle, officialgiftypowers/ on Thursday to refute the rumour about her sex tape and marital status circulating on the social media platform.

In her words she said, “so, they said that I am married and I have a boyfriend who is threatening to release a sex tape if I don’t share the BBN money with him…now.

“ I want to clear it out by writing it here that please I am not married, I do not have any sex tape & I do not have any child for anybody…

“These are just crazy rumours and for the fact such is out, then guys do expect more. I see this person won’t rest till he/she is satisfied.’’

Gifty, who is a model, actress, former beauty queen, before joining #BBNaija show came under intense criticisms before her eviction last Sunday when she denied knowing popular musicians such as Falz da Bad Guy and Banky W.

She also accused Banky W of being proud and receiving payment to visit the big brother house.

She later apologised after her eviction, calling her stance a ‘game plan’.

Gifty also admitted to being fake in a recent interview especially with her accent and some of her behaviour while in the #BBNaija House.

