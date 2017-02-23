GSMA Urges Policymakers To Advance The Digital Economy In New Report

To Realise Success in the Face of Rapid Technology Advances, Governments Should Act Urgently on a Broad Set of Policy Enablers

LONDON, UK. (GVE) – The GSMA today launched a new report that encourages governments to pursue policies that incentivise investment and promote development of digital economies, building an inclusive digital future for their citizens. The report, “Embracing the Digital Revolution: Policies for Building the Digital Economy,” developed in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), calls on policymakers to encourage digital advancement and prepare for the changes that lie ahead, while highlighting the risk of inaction.

“Digital and mobile technology has delivered far-reaching social and economic benefits at both the global and national levels,” said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA. “As the digital and mobile revolution continues to accelerate, new technologies — artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things — promise great benefits but also continued disruption resulting from the digitalisation of many industry sectors. Forward-looking policies can enable citizens, businesses, societies and countries to prosper, improving lives and livelihoods, while mitigating the possible adverse effects that can accompany economic change.”

The Power of Digital

Digitalisation enables businesses to operate more efficiently and to access new markets and customers. Digital technologies can better connect government with its citizens and have a major impact on day-to-day life, from shopping and banking to entertainment and connecting with friends and family. The report estimates, for example, that digital technologies will influence up to 45 per cent of all retail sales by 2025.

GSMA research has examined the positive impact that mobile has on the worldwide economy. The mobile ecosystem generated 4.2 per cent of global GDP in 2015, a contribution of more than US$3.1 trillion of added economic value.1

The benefit consumers receive from mobile technologies can be quantified using the economic concept of consumer surplus, which is the value that consumers receive, over and above what they pay for devices, apps, services and internet access. BCG research in six countries (Brazil, China, Germany, India, South Korea and the United States) showed that mobile technologies have created US$6.4 trillion of annual consumer surplus, which is more than the individual GDP of every country in the world, with the exception of China and the United States.2

Mobile: Transforming Everyday Life

Digital and mobile technology is transforming the everyday life of billions of people around the world. As an example, until recently, the cash-based system for paying school registration fees in Côte d’Ivoire led