I was Treated Like A Criminal In Kenya – Falz

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Popular rap artist and son of Nigerian Human Right Lawyer popularly known as Falz has lamented that the Kenyan Immigration officials treated him like a criminal at a Kenyan airport.

He said during an interview on a popular music TV station in Nigeria that the officials labelled him and his friends cyber criminals among sorts.

His words: “We were about getting into the airport..in Kenya. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!.

“It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”