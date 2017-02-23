Jordanian Consul General Visits AURAK

Share this:

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. (GVE) – His Excellency Dr. Sa’ed Radaideh, consul general of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has visited the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) to congratulate AURAK for the academic recognition of its programs in Jordan.

After meeting Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, AURAK president, Prof Bilal Akash, vice president of academic affairs, and other members of the university’s senior management, H. E. Dr. Sa’ed was invited to give a talk on his experience as a diplomat, and to participate in a question and answer session with faculty, staff and students.

In his talk H. E. Dr. Sa’ed firstly addressed the role of his office in terms of cultivating a strong relationship between the UAE and Jordan, and facilitating travel and business between citizens of the two nations. He also emphasized the large Jordanian community which has settled in the UAE, praising the opportunities which this country has given them.

H. E. Dr. Sa’ed spoke about his lifestyle as a diplomat and the opportunities for travel that his position has given him, enabling him to live in a number of countries across four continents, as well as the qualities and skills required for the field of diplomacy. Before being presented with a gift from the university, he also entertained a series of questions from faculty and in particular students, interested in a career in the field.

Prof. Al Alkim thanked H. E. Dr. Sa’ed for his visit, stating that it was an honor to have him visit the campus. He also encouraged another visit in the future which would allow him to meet the university’s large Jordanian contingent.

In December 2016 the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education placed AURAK on its list of formally-recognized institutions of higher education. For AURAK, the recognition by the Jordanian government is an important step in the university’s quest for greater international recognition and accreditation.