Nigerian Army Jails Soldier For Molesting Civilian

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – For maltreating one Miss Ebere Ohakwe, the Nigerian Army has sentenced erring soldier, Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt to 28 days Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and forfeiture of his salary for same number of days to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Olamilekan had reportedly maltreated Miss Ohakwe at Omagwa Checkpoint along Port Harcourt – Onitsha Road on 30th January 2017.

In a statement issued by Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu on Thursday, it said this , prompted the decision of the authorities of the Headquarters 6 Division to thoroughly investigate the matter with the view to serving justice adequately as required by the laws of the Nigerian Army.

It said the investigation found the soldier in question guilty, hence the disciplinary actions taken against him.

However, it assured the public that proactive measures have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such misconduct in the future.

The statement reads:”In accordance with the Nigerian Army’s policy of zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct as well as its uncompromising stance on discipline and commitment to the rule of law, 6 Division Nigerian Army has charged, tried and found Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, PortHarcourt guilty of the maltreatment of Miss Ebere Ohakwe.

“Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon Udoh ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action.

” He also invited the victim to his office and assured her that the matter would not be treated lightly.

“We will equally welcome prompt and accurate reports of any such misconduct within Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States to appropriate superior authority via the following numbers: 09072509436, 09072509437 and 09072509438.

“We also wish to reassure the general public of our commitment to their safety and security as required by the laws of our great nation while soliciting the support and cooperation of all towards eradicating all forms of criminality within our society.”