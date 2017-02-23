PDP Wahala: Police Open National Secretariat For Factional Leader

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Ali Modu Sheriff, the factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been granted access to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to The Nation, Sheriff, on Thursday, February 23, went with some members of his National Working Committee (NWC) and a retinue of aides and supporters at about 6pm.

He was said to have not lasted more than 15 minutes when he got in, as thick dust had covered every piece of furniture in the building.

And on reappearing, Sheriff told journalists that: “We came to see what renovation and cleaning to be done. While that is going on, we would continue with our consultation. We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that nobody is victimised for holding different opinions.

“It is not enough for some people to sit in Abuja here and say they want to choose party leaders for the people in the village.”