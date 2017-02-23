President Buhari Addresses Nigerians, Says He Is Fine

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has yet again spoke to Nigerians on the state of his health and has said that he is doing just fine.

According to Vanguard reports on Wednesday evening, Buhari reportedly extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their goodwill and prayers, saying his condition has improved.

The president who reportedly spoke for about three minutes in vernacular with Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano over the phone, said: “Alhamdulillah (all praise be to Allah)” when Ganduje inquired “how are you feeling now Your Excellency?.

The phone call occurred during a prayer session held in honor of the president, which was broadcasted live by local radio stations in Kano.

Ganduje told the president that Islamic scholars and Imams in Kano were praying for his speedy recovery of which Buhari responded: “Maa shaa Allah”, meaning, “God willed it”, an Arabic phrase used to show appreciation for a person or happening and is evoked upon hearing good news.

He further expressed the hope that Allah will accept the prayers and asked the governor to extend his best wishes to the Islamic scholars.

“We prayed for Buhari to win and he won. It is now mandatory on us to rally round his government and pray for his wellbeing,” Ganduje noted after the meeting.