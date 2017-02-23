Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerian Students Give South African Companies 48hrs To vacate Nigeria

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens in South Africa, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given 48 hours ultimatum to all South African companies in Nigeria to vacate the country.

The students, who led a peaceful protest to some South African companies in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja condemned the attacks.

They carried banners with inscription ‘’NANS against Xenophobic Attacks on Nigerians.’’

NANS President , Mr Kadiri Aruna, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at DSTV office,Abuja, said if after the 48 hours ultimatum, nothing is done, messages would be sent to students in all university campuses to bring down MTN masts all over the country

Aruna maintained that DSTV and Shoprite would also be affected as the union had put adequate strategies in place to make the action effective.

“We are saying that enough is enough as South Africans have openly attacked and bullied Nigerians.

“All the South African business empires in Nigeria and their collaborators in Nigeria will be affected.

“I don’t want to say we will be barbaric but we will not be lawful in our actions, we will do it and face the consequences, enough of this rubbish,’’ he said

Aruna stressed that the poor treatment being meted out to Nigerians was particularly insulting given the role Nigeria played in ending the apartheid regime in South Africa.

“Nigeria contributed 80 per cent of the freedom the South Africans are enjoying today because we saved them from the jaws of apartheid.

“Who is South Africa to humiliate Nigeria? So they forget things so soon, let them go back to history and records to see how much financial assistance and what the country did to save them,’’ he said.

He further stated that: “In science they say you use malaria to cure malaria, now you use madness to cure their madness, and that is why we are advising them to leave Nigerian soil before 48 hours.’’

The Union President who also stressed the need for FG to summon South Africa’s high commissioner and if possible cut diplomatic ties with the country said: “Government should take extra-diplomatic measures in dealing with the latest deadly assaults because if nothing drastic is done it will become a regular occurrence.

“This is the time to place South Africa where it belongs,’’ he said. “The government of South Africa is criminally quiet and they say silence is consent, and their police are folding their hands while they are killing Nigerians, this is conspiracy, enough is enough,’’ he said.