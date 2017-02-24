2017 Budget: What Osinbajo Discussed With Saraki, Dogara, Economic Team

Share this:

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has lobbied the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on quick passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

The meeting between Osinabjo, the leadership of the National Assembly, members of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Management Team was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the parlay was contained in a statement by media aide to the acting President, Laolu Akande.

Akande disclosed that the leaders discussed issues bordering on the 2017 budget, while both sides also exchanged ideas and compared notes in order to ensure that this year’s budget passage process is better and faster than previous times.

He also stated that the leaders also deliberated on how to ensure that key projects of the federal government, aimed at enhancing the speedy recovery of the country’s economy were taken care of in the 2017 budget.

“During the meeting, held in a convivial atmosphere, there were also discussions on the need to ensure that key projects of the federal government aimed at enhancing the speedy recovery of the Nigerian economy are well taken care of in the appropriations that will now emerge from the Legislative arm of government to the Presidency,” Akande said.

Source: Daily Post