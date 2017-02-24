Assemblies Of God Leader Appeal Dismissed By Supreme Court

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – A Four Member Panel of the Supreme Court Justices this Morning Dismissed the Appeal filed by Rev Paul Emeka, a former General Superintendent of Assemblies Of God Church, Nigeria against the Judgement of the Court of Appeal in Enugu which had in 2015 Upheld his Suspension from Assemblies Of God Nigeria.

In a Lead Judgement delivered by Justice Kekere Ekun, the Supreme Court ruled that the Office of the General Superintendent of Assemblies Of God Nigeria is not a Fundamental Human Right thing.

The Court held that Rev Paul Emeka was lucky to be elected by the Church as its General Superintendent, noting that the office was not his birthright.

The Court Upheld the Judgement of the Court of Appeal