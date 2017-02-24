FirstBank Takes Lounging Experience To A Whole New Level

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria- First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. is redefining airport experiences of its customers and other travelers with the launch of its best-in class travel and business lounge – FirstLounge

The Lounge which is the only premium lounge located on the landside of the MMIA (pre-security) was officially unveiled on Thursday, February 23, 2017 and it is a dedicated value-adding service initiative tailored to ease both travelers and non-travelers the stress of waiting on long queues and the endless search for comfort and convenience while at the airport.

Some of the banking activities you can do at FirstLounge before you embark on your trip include- getting an international card for use abroad, settlement of last minute airport-related or personal fees via bank transfer or activation of digital banking channels and withdrawal and transfer of last minutes cash via dedicated ATM points.

As a guest at the FirstLounge, you would be given world class banking treatment with the availability of well-trained FirstBank staffs, who are ever ready to give answers to queries, resolve complaints and provide feedback within a shorter turn-around time. Other facilities to be enjoyed at the lounge include interactive screens, Wi-Fi access, charging points, kids’ play area with an interactive fun floor, an ATM and more to help them make a productive use of their waiting time at the lounge.

If you would like to ensure you are relaxed before departing on your journey, see off your friends, business associates and family or just receive world class banking treatment, is it the FirstBank premium lounge located on the landside of the MMIA (pre-security).

FirstBank is committed to leveraging evolving technology in delivering lifestyle banking services and products to travelers even as we enable the development of the nation’s travel and tourism industry.