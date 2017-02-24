GTBank Gets Triple Honors At Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc, reaffirmed its position as a leading global brand with its recent recognition as the ‘Best Private Banking Services, Best Commercial Banking Capabilities & Best Net-worth Specific Services in Africa’ during the 2017 Euromoney Private Banking Awards which held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Plaisterer’s Hall in the City of London.

Now in its 14th year, the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey is the industry’s leading barometer for product innovation and service delivery to private banking clients. The survey covers 15 different product and client categories on a global and regional basis, and has ranking results in 70 countries.

According to Helen Avery, private banking editor, “This year, close to 700 institutions took part in the survey, 2,951 valid responses were received, representing a 12.8% increase from last year figures. GTBank’s recognition in three categories is testament to the thorough work the bank is doing to deliver the utmost in banking services to its private banking clients. It is hard enough to win in just one category but to emerge victorious in three, clearly showcases the strength and efficiency of its value proposition to this particular segment of its customer base.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank said “We are honoured to receive such international recognition for our private banking services. Winning this award is an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of our staff, management and Board to developing and delivering private banking services to the highest standards. It also represents our commitment to serve High Net Worth clients in an innovative way, with products and services tailored to their specific needs.

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry. The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation.