I Will Resume officially as PDP chairman next week – Sheriff

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff has declared that he will resume his official duty as National Chairman on Monday or Tuesday next week.

Sheriff made the disclosure while addressing journalists yesterday at the secretariat complex in Abuja.

The former Borno State Governor arrived the complex in company of Acting Deputy National Chairman, Cairo Ojougboh, National Secretary, Wale Oladipo, National Auditor, Buruji Kashamu, and Ahmed Gulak.

According to Sheriff,‎ “We are here at the National Secretariat this evening to access the place so that we can resume either Monday or Tuesday. We will go round to access the kind of repairs to be done.

“We will get our painters and cleaners over the weekend to work on it, and while they are doing so, we will continue with our consultations just like we have been doing since the judgment was delivered.”

However, the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction frowned at Sheriff’s decision to take over the secretariat, saying such action was “illegal.”

The former ruling party has been involved in leadership crisis since May 2016 when the National Caretaker Committee led by Makarfi was inaugurated.

Against this backdrop, the Nigeria Police Force had locked down the secretariat.

Just last week, an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had affirmed Sheriff as the authentic Chairman of the party.

Source: TODAY.ng