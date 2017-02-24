International Security Alliance Announced In Abu Dhabi

Saif bin Zayed: The UAE will fight all types of crime with unrelenting determination

“We will adamantly confront dangers that undermine security and world peace”

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – A 7-nation international security alliance was recently announced in Abu Dhabi to serve as a working group to confront organized and transnational crime. The announcement was made in the presence of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and the interior ministers and representatives of six Arab and world countries. The general secretariat of the newly formed alliance, which comprises Italy, Spain, Senegal, Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Morocco, as well as the founding countries, UAE and France, will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The new Alliance aims to encourage joint action to confront the different types of organized and transnational crime, develop prevention methods, and achieve sustainable security and stability for member countries in their effort to reinforce the security and advancement of their people. The alliance also enhances opportunities for cooperation among these countries in police and security areas, while leveraging experiences and sharing of information and expertise to achieve security and world peace.

Unlike most other alliances, this international working group would serve as a forum for sharing knowledge and expertise and disseminating best practices and specialized training principles and methods in all areas related to policing and security. The legal nature of this alliance would provide it with the flexibility to respond to and confront the current challenges and issues that face law enforcement.

Lt. General H.H Sheikh Saif conveyed to the attendees the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of The UAE Armed Forces.

In his address on the occasion, H.H Sheikh Saif said: “The UAE is working with unrelenting determination to confront all types of crime, locally, regionally and internationally, based on the firm belief of its wise leadership that security is a shared responsibility.” He noted that the emerging security challenges require enhanced international cooperation, and improved response readiness, as well as concerted efforts to ensure a proactive approach to security and police work, in a bid to eradicate crime and destroy the forces of evil.

Adding further, His Highness said: “Crime primarily targets innocent people, and disrupts the security of nations and communities to hinder their progress, growth and prosperity. As we ink this international Alliance, we witness the birth of a joint understating bringing