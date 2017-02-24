Nigerian Internet Exchange (IXPN) Goes Live At MainOne’s MDXi Lekki Data Center To Peer Local Internet Traffic

Share this:

The partnership seeks to take advantage of the numerous networks and content providers already connected to MainOne to grow traffic in the Nigerian Internet Exchange LAGOS, Nigeria, February 24, 2017

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – MainData Nigeria (MDXi) and the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) have announced a partnership aimed at expanding the peering of Internet Transit traffic within Nigeria. The partnership seeks to take advantage of the numerous networks and content providers already connected to MainOne (wwwMainOne.net) to grow traffic in the Nigerian Internet Exchange. With its open access submarine cable system, Tier III data centre and IP transit network already connected to the Lagos, Accra, London and Amsterdam Internet Exchanges, MDXi will bring to the Exchange the capacity to connect directly with the greatest number of IP transit and Content Delivery networks in West Africa.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Chief Executive Officer of the IXPN, Muhammed Rudman highlighted efforts of the Exchange to deepen local content via partnerships focused on the creation and hosting of content in-country. “Our partnership with MDXi provides our members direct and more cost-effective interconnection with their partners, leveraging hosting in MDXi’s Tier III Data Center, and access via MainOne’s open-access submarine cable. This will enhance local internet performance, lower costs and minimize traffic bottlenecks for Internet traffic in Nigeria.”

In her comments, MainOne’s Chief Executive Officer, Funke Opeke reiterated the company’s vision for improved connectivity across West Africa: “MainOne is committed to the penetration of high quality and affordable broadband internet services in West Africa, and bringing the IXPN closer to our network plays an important role in helping us realize that vision not only for Nigeria, but for all of West Africa. Hosting the IXPN in our data center, MDXi will continue to impact positively on the digital transformation of Nigeria and the overall growth of the Nigerian economy by enabling Internet traffic originating and terminating on any network in Nigeria to remain in-country.”