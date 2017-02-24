Queen Oluchi Madubuko Set To Launch Book, Peace Education Campaign

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Queen Oluchi Madubuko set To launch Book “THE ROBOT” & Peace Education Campaign.

One beauty queen who believes that being a beauty queen is not just about wearing a crown is Queen Oluchi Madubuko, Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria, 2016/2

017.

Through her pet project tagged, “Peace Education Campaign” Queen Oluchi has added her voice to the Peace campaign in Nigeria through Her Book “THE ROBOT” and Visitations to different schools to donate educational materials, and counseling students on the need to maintain peace.

For the Abuja-based beauty queen, Violence and all sort of crisis in Nigeria can be put to an end through her Peace Initiative.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Queen Oluchi Madubuko said that the Peace Education Campaign is aimed at promoting Peace Building and Educating young people the need to stay away from violence and embrace Peace.

She talked about how her book “THE ROBOT” can bring Peace to Nigeria.

According to her, The ROBOT is an account of two families from different major religious groups in Nigeria (ISLAM & CHRISTIANITY) who lived as neighbours happily in Afobi town.

She rounded it up by thanking the Nigeria Government, Nigeria Army and Nigeria Police for their relentless support for making sure Peace and order is maintained in Nigeria.

The Robot is set to be unveiled March 3rd at Barcelona Hotels, Abuja by 10am.

Queen Oluchi Madubuko also recently embarked on Free Testing and Vaccination for Hepatitis B in Abuja.